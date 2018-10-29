Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the twentieth Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in Dubai today:

I am pleased to greet this important gathering.

Your meeting will set the International Telecommunication Union’s path for the next four years as we strive together to build a more sustainable and inclusive digital economy for generations to come.

We face a crucial challenge: harnessing the benefits of new technologies for all, while safeguarding against the risks from their misuse.

Digital technologies have a crucial role to play in accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. I recently established a high-level panel to help advance digital cooperation across the globe, as well as across disciplines and stakeholder groups.

Together, we can nurture a digital future that is safe and beneficial for all. Thank you.