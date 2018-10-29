Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the International Metropolis Conference on Global Migration in Turbulent Times, in Sydney today:

Your gathering is an opportune moment to underscore the many benefits of migration.

Evidence and experience show that migration powers economic growth, reduces inequalities, connects diverse societies and helps us ride demographic waves. Yet there has been an alarming rise in intolerance, stereotyping and violent attacks targeting migrants and refugees.

The adoption of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration in Marrakesh this December will be a landmark achievement. It is an example of multilateralism in action. The United Nations will count on your help as we work together to implement the Compact and make migration work for all. Thank you.