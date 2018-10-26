The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates Adel Abdul Mahdi on his confirmation as Iraq’s Prime Minister and welcomes the announcement of the formation of a new Government and the adoption of a new ministerial programme within the constitutional time frame. He encourages the Council of Representatives to consider suitable women for the ministerial positions yet to be filled.

The Secretary-General expresses his hope that the new Government will be able to accelerate inclusive efforts to rebuild the country after years of conflict, promote national reconciliation and foster lasting peace and security in Iraq.

The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations will continue to support the Government and people of Iraq during this crucial period.