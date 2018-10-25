  1. Home
Deeply Saddened by Flash Flooding Deaths in Jordan, Secretary-General Pledges United Nations Support for Rescue, Relief Efforts

Press Release
SG/SM/19318
25 October 2018

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the loss of life and extensive damage that resulted from the large-scale flash flooding at the Zara Maeen hot springs area near the Dead Sea in Jordan.  He wishes to convey his condolences and deepest sympathy to the families of the victims and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The United Nations stands ready to support ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

