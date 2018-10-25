Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Global Conference on Primary Health Care, held in Astana on 25 and 26 October:

Health is at the centre of our vision of a more inclusive and prosperous future. It is both an outcome and a driver of sustainable development.

Everyone needs access to quality health care throughout their lifetimes, without being pushed into poverty. People need care that takes into account the overall state of one’s health and the context in which one lives. We also need health systems that focus more intently on prevention.

Forty years ago, the Declaration of Alma-Ata recognized the importance of primary health care. Yet, too many people still have no access. The imperative is clear: to protect and promote physical and mental well-being for all.

Thank you for your commitment to this goal.