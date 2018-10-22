The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is outraged by the continued killing and abduction of civilians by armed groups in the Beni area of North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He condemns Saturday's killing of at least 11 civilians, including one boy, as well as the injury and abduction of several more during an attack on the town of Mayongose on the outskirts of Beni.

The Secretary-General is also deeply troubled by reports that on Friday, 19 October, two Congolese health workers helping to combat the Ebola outbreak in North Kivu were killed in Butembo when armed militia attacked the Congolese army unit to which they were attached.

The Secretary-General calls on all armed groups to immediately cease attacks against civilians and ensure humanitarian access to populations in need. He reiterates, in particular, his support to civilians in areas affected by Ebola and insecurity.