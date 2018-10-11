The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by reports that 200 people have died, 1,300 have been injured and nearly 2 million are affected by recent flooding in areas along the Niger and Benue rivers in Nigeria.

More than half a million people have been internally displaced and over 350,000 are in need of immediate humanitarian assistance.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

The United Nations expresses its solidarity with Nigeria during this difficult time and stands ready to support as required.