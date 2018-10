The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic bus accident in Fort Ternan in western Kenya today, which reportedly took the lives of at least 50 people and left many others injured.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to the bereaved families, the survivors and the Government and people of Kenya.