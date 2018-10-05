Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the Olympism in Action Forum, being held in Buenos Aires from 5 to 6 October:

It is a pleasure to greet the Olympism in Action Forum.

Sport has great power to foster inclusion, reduce exposure to violence and build trust, especially among young people. I welcome your commitment to leveraging sport for development and peace, and I look forward to your contributions as we strive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Olympic message of peace is universal. May it guide our work in building a safer, more equitable and sustainable world for all.

I wish you a fruitful gathering.