Secretary-General Congratulates Newly Elected President of Iraq

Press Release
SG/SM/19276
3 October 2018

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates Mr. Barham Salih on his election and swearing in on Tuesday, 2 October, as President of the Republic of Iraq.  The Secretary-General looks forward to working closely with President Salih on all issues of mutual concern, in accordance with the mandate of the United Nations in Iraq.  The Secretary-General hopes the election of the President will pave the way to the swift formation of an inclusive Government in line with constitutional timelines.

