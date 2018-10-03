The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates Mr. Barham Salih on his election and swearing in on Tuesday, 2 October, as President of the Republic of Iraq. The Secretary-General looks forward to working closely with President Salih on all issues of mutual concern, in accordance with the mandate of the United Nations in Iraq. The Secretary-General hopes the election of the President will pave the way to the swift formation of an inclusive Government in line with constitutional timelines.