The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the damage and terrible loss of life and injuries caused by the earthquake on Friday, 28 September, in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Indonesia.

The United Nations stands ready to support the Government-led ongoing rescue and relief efforts.