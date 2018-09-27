(Reissued for technical reasons.)

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Peace, observed on 21 September:

This year we mark International Day of Peace as we prepare to celebrate the seventieth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This foundational document is a reminder that peace takes root when people are free from hunger, poverty and oppression and can thrive and prosper.

With the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as our guide, we must ensure the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

I encourage you to speak up. For gender equality. For inclusive societies. For climate action.

Do your part at school, at work, at home. Every step counts.

Let us act together to promote and defend human rights for all, in the name of lasting peace for all.