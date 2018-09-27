Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the ninth ministerial meeting of the Friends of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), in New York today:

It is a pleasure to convey my very best wishes to the Friends of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

The CTBT is an essential pillar for a world free of nuclear weapons. It serves as a powerful barrier to any State seeking to develop a nuclear weapons capability in violation of their non-proliferation commitments. It also constrains the development of advanced types of nuclear weapons and puts a brake on the arms race.

The entry into force of this critical instrument is beyond overdue. Despite the Treaty’s many contributions to global security, the international community will not be able to reap its full benefits until it does enter [into] force. I reiterate my appeal to those States who have not done so to sign and ratify the CTBT without delay. I reiterate my firm commitment to work with you to accomplish the vital goal of bringing the CTBT into full operation. The nuclear peril is very much alive, and we must do our utmost to address it.

Thank you for your commitment to this cause.