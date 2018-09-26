Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the unveiling ceremony of the painting Agenda 2030 with Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto, in New York today:

It’s a great pleasure to be here to unveil this inspiring mural, Agenda 2030, by the Mexican artist Manuel Felguérez. I thank President Peña Nieto and the Government and people of Mexico for this wonderful addition to the art here at United Nations Headquarters.

Art is essential to all human cultures; it nourishes our spirits, reflects our deepest emotions, challenges us to expand our understanding, transcends differences and reminds us that we are one human family.

Mexico is playing a full part in the activities of our global family. You have played a leading role in climate action, and were among the first countries to pass a law on climate change in 2012. I commend your signing of the Escazú Agreement, the first environmental agreement for Latin America and the Caribbean region, last March.

Mexico was co-facilitator of Member States’ discussions leading to agreement on the first-ever Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration earlier this year. Mexico chairs the Group of Friends on Sustaining Peace and has championed our efforts to address the underlying causes of conflict. And you are leaders on sustainable development, having incorporated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into your national development strategy.

President Peña Nieto, I fully agree with you that “eradicating poverty, and achieving sustainable and inclusive development, requires profound changes in the way societies and nations live, interact and relate to each other”. This is the strong national leadership we need to achieve the SDGs.

This is a work in which its author affirms that it is an abstract work. I think this is absolutely true. I am a total admirer of Mexican culture and art. I was in many of the admirable pre-Columbian art centres. I always loved the Mexican Baroque, the Mexican Baroque gold and the Mexican mural painting tradition of the twentieth century is surely the most important — or one of the most important — in the world. Of course, everything evolves, but now in this moment in which contemporary art has great freedom I think that here also adds that it is a cultural and artistic tradition, that is a millennial tradition, andp that it is a tradition of meeting cultures and civilizations. I believe that nothing could fit better here than this magnificent work that will unite us all in the goal of making a fairer globalization, a better world for all and a safe planet.

And that’s why, long live Mexico and long live the United Nations.