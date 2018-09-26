Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the event “Time to Act on Global Mental Health: Building Momentum on Mental Health in the Sustainable Development Goal” era, in New York today:

Thank you for coming together to discuss a challenge of utmost importance for the well-being of people and for our efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Health encompasses both physical and mental well-being. Yet for too long mental health has been mostly an afterthought, despite its overwhelming impacts on individuals and communities. One in five young people will experience a mental health-related problem this year. Millions of people are caught up in deeply traumatizing conflict and disasters.

The 2030 Agenda is clear: We must leave no one behind. Yet, those struggling with mental health problems are still being marginalized.

Healthy societies require greater integration of mental health into broader systems, under the umbrella of universal health coverage.

Next month, I will launch the United Nations Staff Mental Health and Well‑Being Strategy so we can do everything possible to care for the people who deliver the work of the United Nations, sometimes in very difficult circumstances.

I look forward to strengthening our shared work to promote mental health for everyone, everywhere.