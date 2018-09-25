Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the ministerial‑level meeting of the United Nations Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex Group, in New York today:

Thank you for coming together to support the equal rights of every member of the human family.

The United Nations stands up for the rights of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex community. Many of its members are imprisoned, abused and even killed simply for who they are or whom they love.

Progress has been made in recent years, including this month with the decision by the Supreme Court of India. But so long as people face criminalization, bias and violence based on their sexual orientation, gender identity or sex characteristics, we must redouble our efforts to end these violations.

As we celebrate the seventieth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, let me underscore that the United Nations will never give up the fight until everyone can live free and equal in dignity and rights.