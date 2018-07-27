The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates the people of Pakistan on the 25 July general elections. By exercising their constitutional right to vote, the people of Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to a democratic Pakistan.

The Secretary-General commends the Electoral Commission of Pakistan for the organization of the elections, noting positive initiatives related to training and efforts to enhance the inclusion of women, persons with disabilities and other marginalized groups, as well as first-time voters, in the electoral process. The United Nations is committed to continue to support the Electoral Commission.

The Secretary-General looks forward to the formation of the new Government and wishes it success in providing the people of Pakistan a stable, democratic, and prosperous future.