The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

As Cambodians prepare to take part in the elections scheduled for 29 July, the Secretary‑General recalls that an inclusive and pluralistic political process remains essential for safeguarding the progress made by Cambodia in consolidating peace.

The Secretary‑General calls on all political actors to reduce tensions and political polarization. He calls upon the Government to uphold international human rights standards and in particular to ensure guarantees for civil society actors and political parties to exercise their democratic rights. He reiterates the continued commitment of the United Nations to support a peaceful and democratic Cambodia that fully respects the human rights of all its citizens.