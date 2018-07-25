The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Sweida City, Syria, today. He is appalled by the utter disregard for human life displayed by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh).

The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the families of the victims of the incidents and wishes those injured a speedy recovery. Those responsible for the attacks must be held accountable.