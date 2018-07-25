  1. Home
  2. Secretary-General General Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Syria

Secretary-General General Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Syria

Press Release
SG/SM/19144
25 July 2018

Secretary-General General Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Syria

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Sweida City, Syria, today.  He is appalled by the utter disregard for human life displayed by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh).

The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the families of the victims of the incidents and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.  Those responsible for the attacks must be held accountable.

Syria
For information media. Not an official record.