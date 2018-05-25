Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the event commemorating the 100‑year jubilee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, in Helsinki today:

Onnea!

It is a pleasure to congratulate Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its 100th anniversary.

Finland is an important actor on the international stage. Your country is recognized globally for its leadership on women’s rights, for promoting mediation and for being a steadfast voice on human rights.

I commend the efforts and dedication of Finnish leaders and diplomats. One inspiring example was that of Helvi Sipilä, the first woman Assistant‑Secretary‑General of the United Nations.

As you mark this milestone, the United Nations looks forward to continuing our fruitful cooperation in advancing peace and dignity for all.

Thank you.