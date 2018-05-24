The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes today’s reported closure of the nuclear test site at Punggye‑ri by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. It is regrettable that international experts were not invited to witness the site closing. The Secretary‑General hopes that this confidence‑building measure will contribute to ongoing efforts towards sustainable peace and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.