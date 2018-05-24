Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message for the Transport Decarbonisation Alliance launch at the annual International Transport Forum summit, in Leipzig, Germany today:

I am pleased to send congratulations on the creation of the Transport Decarbonisation Alliance. This is welcome news for climate action. Lowering transport emissions will also help to reduce urban pollution and improve public health.

Climate change is moving faster than we are. Yet, technology is on our side. Businesses are creating innovative solutions. The electrification of transport systems is an important step. We also see new materials and designs, increased use of renewables and more energy efficient modes of transport.

Governments cannot do it alone. To meet the goal of the Paris Agreement, we need cities, companies and citizens to play their role. Transport is an important part of the solution.

Thank you.