Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message before launching the disarmament agenda in Geneva, Switzerland, today:

The international security environment has deteriorated. Cold war tensions have returned. Global military spending is at its highest since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Armed conflicts are now largely fought in cities, with devastating consequences for civilians. The non-proliferation regime is threatened by countries that wrongly believe weapons of mass destruction make them safer.

This is why I am launching my disarmament agenda. It will address weapons of mass destruction, conventional weapons, and future technologies and weapons systems. It will be based on concrete, practical actions.

It will focus on disarmament that saves lives. By placing human lives firmly at the centre of our efforts, I hope to generate new momentum and mobilize new partnerships for peace and sustainable security.

Thank you.