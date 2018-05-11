Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the seventy‑fourth session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), in Bangkok today:

My warmest greetings to you all. I welcome ESCAP’s theme for this year targeting inequality.

The Asia and Pacific region is an engine of global growth, trade, investment and the creation of jobs all over the world. But, profound transformation is under way, driven by technological innovation.

The challenge is to ensure that this transformation is for the better, and takes everyone in the Asia-Pacific region with it. Growth must contribute to more equitable, resilient societies and a healthier planet.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is our blueprint for success. The Asia-Pacific region can lead from the front.

I wish you a successful Commission.