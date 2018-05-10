  1. Home
Press Release
SG/SM/19028
10 May 2018

Applauding Malaysia’s Peaceful Elections, Secretary-General Welcomes Formation of New Government, Commending Nation’s Commitment to Democracy

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates Malaysia on the peaceful holding of national and state legislative elections and commends the people of Malaysia for their strong commitment to the democratic process.

The Secretary-General welcomes today’s announcement of the formation of a new Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and pays tribute to outgoing Prime Minister Najib Razak.

The Secretary-General looks forward to further working closely with Malaysia on issues of mutual interest.

