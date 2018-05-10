The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the trilateral summit held among Japan, China and the Republic of Korea on 9 May in Tokyo, the support of the leaders of the three countries to the Panmunjom Declaration and their cooperation for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The Secretary-General hopes that the joint resolve of the countries in North-East Asia will strengthen the path to achieve lasting peace and prosperity in this region.