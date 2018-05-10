  1. Home
  2. Welcoming Japan-China-Republic of Korea Trilateral Summit, Secretary-General Hopes Joint Resolve Will Strengthen Path to Durable Peace in Region

Welcoming Japan-China-Republic of Korea Trilateral Summit, Secretary-General Hopes Joint Resolve Will Strengthen Path to Durable Peace in Region

Press Release
SG/SM/19027
10 May 2018

Welcoming Japan-China-Republic of Korea Trilateral Summit, Secretary-General Hopes Joint Resolve Will Strengthen Path to Durable Peace in Region

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the trilateral summit held among Japan, China and the Republic of Korea on 9 May in Tokyo, the support of the leaders of the three countries to the Panmunjom Declaration and their cooperation for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The Secretary-General hopes that the joint resolve of the countries in North-East Asia will strengthen the path to achieve lasting peace and prosperity in this region.

China, Japan, Republic of Korea
For information media. Not an official record.