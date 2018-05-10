The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General followed with utmost concern reports overnight of missile launches from Syria targeting Israeli positions and retaliatory strikes by the Israel Defense Forces, that followed earlier strikes in Syria on Tuesday, 8 May. He notes with relief today’s partial normalization of the situation.

The United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) has maintained contact with the Syrian Arab Armed Forces and Israel Defense Forces, urging both parties to exercise maximum restraint and abide by their obligations under the Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

The Secretary-General urges an immediate halt to all hostile acts and any provocative actions to avoid a new conflagration in the region, already embroiled in terrible conflicts with immense suffering of civilians.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations unwavering support to long-term de-escalation efforts and stability in the Middle East. The United Nations will continue to advance and support all efforts aimed at further de‑escalation in the region. In this context, the Secretary-General reiterates that the conflict in Syria should be brought to an end with a political solution through the Geneva intra-Syrian talks, as stipulated in resolution 2254 (2015) of the Security Council.

The Secretary-General calls on the Security Council to remain actively seized of the matter and shoulder its responsibilities under the Charter. He stands ready to work closely with all its members in this regard.