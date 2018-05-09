The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the recent and sharp escalation in the Yemen conflict, namely the Coalition air strikes on 7 May that hit a Government building in the Tahrir district, a densely populated area of Sana’a City, and the firing of ballistic missiles by the Houthis on 6 and 9 May towards different targets in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh.

The Secretary-General reminds all parties to the conflict that they must uphold international humanitarian law, including taking steps to protect civilians. All potential violations of international humanitarian law should be thoroughly investigated and those responsible for violations must be held accountable.

The Secretary-General appeals to the parties to refrain from further escalation as this adversely impacts the chances for peace. He reminds the parties that a negotiated political settlement through inclusive intra-Yemeni dialogue is the only way to end the conflict and address the ongoing humanitarian crisis.