The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates Lebanon on the holding of parliamentary elections on 6 May, the first since 2009. The elections represent a vital step in strengthening Lebanon’s State institutions and consolidating its democratic tradition.

The Secretary-General looks forward to the formation of the new Government. He calls on Lebanon’s political leaders to work in a spirit of unity and with a view to furthering the ambitious agenda set out by Lebanon and its international partners.

The United Nations continues to support Lebanon and its sovereignty, stability, and political independence in accordance with the Taif Accord and relevant Security Council resolutions.