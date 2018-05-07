The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack on 5 May in Gwaska village, Kaduna State, north-western Nigeria, which resulted in scores of casualties.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and to the Government and people of Nigeria, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General calls for those responsible for this attack to be swiftly brought to justice. The Secretary-General also expresses his continued concern over the persisting violence and urges all actors to work together to bring peace and stability to the country.