SG/SM/19021
7 May 2018

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack on 5 May in Gwaska village, Kaduna State, north-western Nigeria, which resulted in scores of casualties.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and to the Government and people of Nigeria, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General calls for those responsible for this attack to be swiftly brought to justice.  The Secretary-General also expresses his continued concern over the persisting violence and urges all actors to work together to bring peace and stability to the country.

