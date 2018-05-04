Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Beijing Forum, in Beijing today:

It is a pleasure to greet the Beijing Forum. Congratulations on your fifteenth anniversary — and on the 120th anniversary of Peking University.

I also recognize the World University Presidents Forum and the academic community at large for advancing the work of the United Nations and finding solutions to global challenges.

Our world enjoys remarkable opportunities for common progress. But, we also face many challenges: armed conflict, the nuclear threat, climate change and rising inequality. Too many people are being left behind.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is our contribution to a fair globalization. Thank you for all you do to support multilateralism and common solutions. Let’s keep working together for peace, prosperity and human rights for all on a healthy planet.