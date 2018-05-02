The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the terrorist attack on the High National Election Commission headquarters in Tripoli today. He extends his condolences to the families of the victims and sincere sympathy to the wounded.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to the implementation of the Action Plan for Libya and expresses his appreciation and support for the important efforts being carried out in this regard by his Special Representative, Ghassan Salamé, who is working very closely with all parties.