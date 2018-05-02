Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the United Nations Inter-Agency Games, being held in Montecatini-Terme, Italy, from 2 to 6 May:

I send my best wishes to everyone at the forty-fifth United Nations Inter‑Agency Games.

Congratulations to UN staff, consultants and retirees on your commitment to organizing and participating in these games, and to the International Fund for Agricultural Development for hosting this year’s event.

Sports bring people together in all kinds of ways and are an important tool for peace and development. These Games can contribute to cooperation, solidarity and teamwork across the entire United Nations family.

I thank the city of Montecatini-Terme and all who are contributing to the success of the Games. And I wish you all an enjoyable event.