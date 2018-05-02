Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the Sustainable Energy for All Forum being held in Lisbon, Portugal, from 2-3 May:

I am pleased to greet the Sustainable Energy for All Forum.

The 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement on climate change require a transformative approach to energy. Sustainable Development Goal 7 calls for affordable and clean energy for all.

But we are not on track. One billion people still lack electricity. Far more needs to be done to advance renewable and efficient energy in all sectors. From industries to transportation, from cities to rural areas.

It is time to end the age of fossil fuels. The stone age did not end because we ran out of stones. People found a better way. Let us invest in the future, not the past. Technology is on our side.

I invite you all to develop bold new energy partnerships and bring them to my Climate Summit next year. Let us keep working together for sustainable energy for all.

I wish you a productive conference.

Thank you.