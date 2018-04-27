The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General applauds today’s truly historic summit between the leaders of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Republic of Korea. Many around the world were moved by the powerful imagery of the two leaders coming together to advance harmony and peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The Secretary-General salutes the courage and leadership that resulted in the important commitments and agreed actions outlined in the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula. He counts on the parties to build on their first meeting and swiftly implement all agreed actions to further inter-Korean trust-building and reconciliation; sincere dialogue; and progress towards sustainable peace and verifiable denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula. He looks forward to these gains being consolidated and advanced at the summit between the leaders of the United States and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea expected to take place in the near future.

The Secretary-General pledges his commitment and readiness to further assist in these important processes.