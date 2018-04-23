  1. Home
  2. Secretary-General Expresses Concern over Casualties during Protest in Nicaragua

23 April 2018

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is concerned about the casualties in recent protests in Nicaragua.  He calls for restraint on all sides.  He also calls on the Government of Nicaragua to ensure the protection of human rights of all citizens, particularly the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

The Secretary-General supports the call for dialogue as an instrument to address the country’s current challenges.

