Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Air Strikes on Civilians in Yemen

23 April 2018

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the air strikes on a wedding party in Hajjah and on civilian vehicles in Taizz, where at least 50 civilians, including children, were reportedly killed and scores of others injured.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed.

The Secretary-General reminds all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law concerning the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure during armed conflicts.  He calls for a prompt, effective and transparent investigation.

