The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s attack on a voter registration centre in Kabul, Afghanistan, which claimed the lives of many civilians.

Those who were behind this attack must be swiftly brought to justice. They must not be allowed to succeed in deterring Afghan citizens from carrying out their constitutional right to take part in forthcoming elections.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He expresses his solidarity with the Government and people of Afghanistan.