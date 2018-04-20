The following statement by UN Secretary‑General António Guterres was issued today:

The Secretary‑General condemns the kidnapping and killing of three media workers, confirmed on 13 April, as well as the subsequent kidnapping of two other Ecuadorian nationals. He expresses his condolences to the families of the victims, and his sympathy and solidarity to the Government and the people of Ecuador.

These acts highlight the threats posed by criminal groups operating on the border between Ecuador and Colombia. In this regard, the Secretary‑General welcomes the close cooperation between both countries to address this common threat. The Secretary‑General reiterates the United Nations availability to support the two Governments in the areas deemed necessary.