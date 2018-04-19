The following statement by UN Secretary‑General António Guterres was issued today:

The Secretary‑General is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Ambassador Bernard Tanoh-Boutchoué , Permanent Representative of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire to the United Nations.

The Secretary‑General expresses his heartfelt condolences to Ambassador Tanoh-Boutchoué’s family and loved ones, as well as to the Government and people of Côte d’Ivoire.

The Secretary-General recalls with gratitude Ambassador Tanoh‑Boutchoue’s excellent cooperation with the United Nations and his critical contribution to efforts to advance international peace and security.