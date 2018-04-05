The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General condemns the mortar attack against the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) camp that killed 2 Chadian peacekeepers and injured at least 10 others tonight in Aguelhok, Kidal region.

He conveys his deepest condolences to the Government of Chad and his profound sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims. He wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

The Secretary‑General recalls that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. These acts only reinforce the commitment of the United Nations to support the people and the Government of Mali in their quest for peace.