The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General joins the United States and the world in celebrating the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., whose life was so tragically cut short 50 years ago.

Dr. King was one of the moral giants of the twentieth century. He devoted his life to equality, justice and non-violent social change. Decades after his death, he continues to inspire all those around the world who are struggling for human rights and human dignity in the face of oppression, discrimination and injustice. His advocacy and pronouncements against discrimination, and in favour of social justice, of global understanding and the virtues of diversity are more relevant today than ever.

The United Nations honoured Dr. King for his outstanding contribution to the promotion and protection of the human rights embodied in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other United Nations human rights instruments, awarding him posthumously the United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights in 1978.

As we remember Dr. King’s life, let us build on his legacy.