The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the clashes at the Gaza fence today between Palestinians participating in the “Great Return March” and Israeli Security Forces, which resulted in at least 15 deaths and a large number of injured. His thoughts are with the families of the victims.

The Secretary-General calls for an independent and transparent investigation into these incidents.

He also appeals to those concerned to refrain from any act that could lead to further casualties and in particular any measures that could place civilians in harm's way.

This tragedy underlines the urgency of revitalizing the peace process aiming at creating the conditions for a return to meaningful negotiations for a peaceful solution that will allow Palestinians and Israelis to live side by side peacefully and in security. The Secretary-General reaffirms the readiness of the United Nations to support these efforts.