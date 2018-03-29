(Delayed for technical reasons)

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the Children’ Summit 2018, at the Dead Sea, Jordan, from 26-27 March:

My warmest greetings to the Nobel Laureates and all of you taking part in this Children’s Summit.

As a global community, we simply cannot accept the exploitation and exclusion of children. Yet poverty and war are stealing the future of so many children across the world. We must do more to respond to their plight. We must deliver the progress that is their right.

I thank all of you for lending your energies and ideas to this vital task. When we support children, we shape a better future for all.