Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Tashkent Conference on Afghanistan on 26 March:

President Mirziyoyev, President Ghani, excellencies,

I am pleased to greet the Tashkent Conference. It is good to see Uzbekistan and Afghanistan working hand in hand for peace and sustainable development.

You convene at an historic moment. The newly invigorated peace process is essential for Afghanistan and the region. You represent countries and organizations united by a shared history and a common vision.

I welcome your commitment to addressing threats such as drug trafficking and terrorism and your backing for direct talks in an Afghan-led peace process.

The United Nations stands ready to support your efforts to build a secure and prosperous region.

Thank you.