Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

Following the recent talks held in Beijing between the leaders of China and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Secretary‑General welcomes the reported commitment by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to denuclearization. He views the latest positive developments as the start of a longer process of sincere dialogue, leading to sustainable peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.