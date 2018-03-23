The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General is grateful for the generous pledges of approximately $100 million made at the extraordinary ministerial conference entitled “Preserving Dignity and Sharing Responsibility — Mobilizing Collective Action for UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East]”, which was held in Rome on 15 March.

The meeting was an exceptional demonstration of high‑level support for UNRWA’s mandate and a recognition for the continued necessity of its work in support of over 5.3 million Palestine refugees. Almost 20 donors pledged additional contributions, including Qatar, Norway, Turkey, Canada, India, Switzerland and many others. The pledges made in Rome represent an important first step, yet a lot of work remains to fully close the critical shortfall.

The Secretary‑General encourages all Member States and the private sector to provide support to UNRWA in order to close the still critical funding shortfall. He reiterates that the services provided by UNRWA to Palestine refugees are essential and contribute to bring stability to the region.