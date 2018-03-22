Following is the text of Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the launch of the Global Food Crises Report, in Rome today:

This year’s Global Report on Food Crises highlights the alarming increase in the number of people without enough to eat. At the root of this rise in hunger are the world’s many conflicts — these have become more frequent and longer‑lasting.

In some countries, war has pushed whole communities to the brink of famine. At the same time, drought and disasters linked to climate change are causing increasingly severe food crises.

Reports such as this give us the vital data and analysis to better understand the challenge. It is now up to us to take action to meet the needs of those facing the daily scourge of hunger and to tackle its root causes.