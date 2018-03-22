Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on the occasion of the graduation of Bangladesh from the list of least developed countries, in Dhaka today:

I am delighted that Bangladesh has fulfilled the criteria for graduation from the world’s least developed countries. This is a clear signal that the country is building an inclusive and thriving economy, with a commitment to lifting millions of people from poverty and hunger.

I also commend Bangladesh’s achievements in women's empowerment and access to education.

Graduation is a milestone. Strong vision, national leadership and sound policies and programmes will be crucial as Bangladesh strives to become a middle‑income country and implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The United Nations will continue to support Bangladesh in this journey.