SG/SM/18944
21 March 2018

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns today’s attack in Kabul during the Nowruz celebrations near a religious shrine.  Nowruz is a time of renewal and celebration, and should be a time for promoting the values of peace and solidarity.  Those who have organized this attack must be brought to justice.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.  He expresses his solidarity with the Government and people of Afghanistan.

